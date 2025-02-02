LCSO: Road rage incident leads to shooting

A man was shot Friday night during what the Leon County Sheriff's office is calling a road rage incident.

The man was found shot twice at the intersection of Old Pine Acres Trail and Bright Star Circle.

A motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. That person has since been released.

Full Release:

On Friday, January 31, at approximately 8:15 PM, deputies with the Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Old Pine Acres Trail and Bright Star Circle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The shooting is believed to have been the result of a road rage incident between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck driver. The motorcyclist, who suffered minor injuries, was also transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

LCSO Violent Crimes have confirmed there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at (850) 606-5800. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.