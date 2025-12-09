LCSO: Nims student charged after bringing makeshift knife on campus

Leon County deputies arrested a Nims Middle School student who they say brought a makeshift knife to school Monday.

The LCSO says a teacher noticed the weapon in a classroom and told a School Resource Deputy.

Deputies say they found a piece of saw blade with a wrapped handle.

They say the 13-year-old student confessed to owning the weapon.

The student was charged and sent to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

