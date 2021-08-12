LCSO mourns Correctional Deputy Line of Duty death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Correctional Deputy Micahel Nowak passed away at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where he was receiving treatment on Thursday afternoon.

LCSO says it was a line of duty death “Correctional Deputy Nowak was the epitome of a guardian."

"He made this agency better for having served with us,” said Sheriff Walt McNeil. The Nowak family has requested privacy and specifically asked that his cause of death not be released. Please keep the Nowak family and the entire LCSO family in your thoughts and prayers."