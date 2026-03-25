LCSO: Man dies in custody, woman severely injured after barricaded hostage situation on South Fulmer Circle

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a 50-year-old man has died after being taken into custody, and a woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a barricaded hostage situation on South Fulmer Circle on March 24th.

In a release posted on Facebook, LCSO says they responded to a home off South Fulmer Circle at 6:00 a.m. to assist Emergency Medical Services.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man, identified as James Lee, who they say retreated into a residence and barricaded himself inside with a woman he was holding against her will. Deputies learned the woman needed urgent assistance.

The release states that when deputies attempted to intervene, Lee began waving a knife in an aggressive manner, and a deputy deployed a taser, which allowed them to take Lee into custody.

LCSO says the woman was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. They say shortly after being taken into custody, Lee became unresponsive. Deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Lee was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The release says the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The sheriff's office says the incident remains an active investigation, which is protocol for all in-custody deaths.

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