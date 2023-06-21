Watch Now
LCSO makes arrest in Bloxham Cutoff attempted murder incident

Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 16:34:23-04

A man was arrested Wednesday morning by Leon County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder.

LCSO responded to a home around 12:50 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bloxham Cutoff due to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, the sheriff's office says 37-year-old Robert Ihrke lll was located and covered in what appeared to be bloodstains on his clothing.

A woman was found in the home suffering from several lacerations and stab wounds. Leon County Emergency Medical Services transported her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LCSO says.

Ihrke III was arrested and and charged on attempted murder and kidnapping.

He was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

