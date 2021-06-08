Watch
LCSO investigating animal cruelty in east Leon County

Deputies found several animals malnourished and emaciated
latteda / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jun 08, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's office is investigating a report of animal cruelty in east Leon County.

LCSO says one man has been taken into custody and investigators are currently on the scene near 640 Baum Road

According to the sheriff's office, someone saw what they thought was an animal carcass on a man's property. When deputies arrived, they found several animals malnourished and emaciated.

LCSO says investigators will be on the scene for what they believe will be a long time.

This is a developing story.

