LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a rest stop on eastbound I-10 near mile marker 196 in Leon County.

LCSO says the eastbound rest stop is closed to the public. Florida Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

FHP says a suspect is being questioned at a secondary location, near Commonwealth Blvd. and Capital Circle SW.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.