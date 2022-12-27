UPDATE: Man found dead after barricading himself in home

UPDATE 5:27 p.m.: According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a deceased male upon entry into the home.

The sheriff's office says around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way and learned a man was barricaded inside the home, where witnesses reportedly say shots were fired. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and LCSO tactical teams responded, the sheriff's office reports.

LCSO says this is an active investigation and deputies remain on the scene. Roads are back open.

INITIAL STORY

The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that they are currently on the scene of the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way due to a person barricading themselves in a home.



INCIDENT ALERT: LCSO is on scene of a person barricaded in a home in the 6500 block of Cedar Chase Way. Neighboring homes have been evacuated. Please avoid the area until further notice. We will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/CjzTY3dAwP — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) December 27, 2022

The sheriff's office advises citizens to avoid the area until further notice.

