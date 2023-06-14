LCSO investigating overnight shooting that left 9-year-old injured

A shooting took place Tuesday night in the area of Cathedral Drive, leaving one 9-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Cathedral Drive due to a 9-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies learned the child was shot in the abdomen while in a bedroom due to someone discharging a firearm from outside the home, causing the bullet to enter the residence.

LCSO says the child was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in stable condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone who was on the scene and wants to speak with detectives or may have video related to the incident should contact the sheriff's office Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.