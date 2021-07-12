Watch
LCSO investigating homicide on Pensacola and White

Crime Investigation
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 10:13:24-04

TALLAHSSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning homicide in Tallahassee.

According to LCSO, around 2 a.m., July 12, the Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in reference to an injured person in the area of Pensacola Street and White Drive.

Deputies responded to the area and located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries that proved to be fatal and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

This incident is classified as a homicide and the LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units have assumed the investigation.

At this time, the victim’s identification and information are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to please contact the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300 or to remain anonymous contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

