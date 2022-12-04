LCSO investigating homicide behind shopping plaza, suspect in custody

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place behind a shopping plaza on Saturday, Dec. 3.

According to LCSO, on Saturday around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a wooded area behind a shopping plaza, in the 3800 block of North Monroe Street in reference to a deceased person.

The sheriff's office says upon arrival, the deceased person was located in the area of what was determined to be a transient camp. A knife was found on the scene and foul play was determined to be involved.

The cause of death is reportedly under investigation and pending an autopsy.

VCU detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect, Dusty McDonald, 29, after interviewing several suspects. McDonald was taken into custody without incident after being located at a residence in the 1900 block of Crowder Road.

According to the sheriff's office, McDonald was transported to the Leon County Sheriff's Office and interviewed by VCU detectives. He was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and active, and the sheriff's office encourages anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or contact Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.