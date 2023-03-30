LCSO investigating deceased body found on April Road

Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deceased body was found on April Road Thursday morning.

According to LCSO, the body was disovered around 8 a.m. Thursday by a passerby.

Preliminary investigation indicates the body is a deceased adult, LCSO says.

LSCO's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are conducting a suspicious death investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The sheriff's office says callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

This story will be updated.