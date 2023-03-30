Watch Now
LCSO investigating deceased body found on April Road

<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 12:52:22-04

Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deceased body was found on April Road Thursday morning.

According to LCSO, the body was disovered around 8 a.m. Thursday by a passerby.

Preliminary investigation indicates the body is a deceased adult, LCSO says.

LSCO's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are conducting a suspicious death investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The sheriff's office says callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

This story will be updated.

