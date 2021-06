TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Apalachicola National Forest.

According to LCSO, deputies received a call about a body in the forest on Backwoods Jackson Bluff Road around 9:40 a.m. on Monday.

LCSO has closed National Forest Road 301, near Silver Lake Rd due to the investigation.

This is a developing story.