LCSO investigates suspicious death at Lost Lake Recreational Site

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Friday at the Lost Lake Recreational Site off of Springhill Road.

LCSO says that the body of a deceased woman was found by an off-duty deputy around 11 a.m. near the parking lot area.

The LCSO Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the area and began the investigation.

There has not been a cause of death released and it is still being investigated, according to the sheriff's office.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to please contact the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300 or to remain anonymous contact the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).