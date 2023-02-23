LCSO investigates inmate's death at detention facility

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday night.

According to LCSO, around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, while conducting regularly scheduled cell checks, a correctional officer found the 25-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell at the Leon County Detention Facility.

Although life saving measures were attempted, the inmate was later pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office says preliminary findings determined that the correctional officer had spoken to the inmate approximately 20 minutes before discovering the inmate was unresponsive. No issues or concerns were identified during that interaction, according to the sheriff's office.

The inmate was housed by himself, in general population and no suspicious circumstances were found, says LCSO.