LCSO: Remains of missing man found on Silver Lake Road

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County deputies found what they believe are the remains of a missing man last Friday.

The sheriff's office says detectives and the North Florida Search Team found human remains near the 2000 block of Silver Lake Road on April 24.

Along with the remains, they say they also found pieces of evidence, including a wallet. Investigators believe the remains belong to a man who went missing in August of 2025.

The sheriff's office says they notified the man's next of kin. Investigators sent the remains for biological testing.

They do not suspect foul play, but their investigation remains active.

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