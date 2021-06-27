LCSO hosts 'Sausage with the Sheriff' event at Bradley's Country Store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People across Leon County drove to northern Tallahassee to spend the afternoon with Sheriff Walt McNeil.

Leon County Sheriff's Office held a "meet and greet" event at Bradley's Country Store Saturday.

People were able to take in the beautiful scenery and grab a bite to eat.

The event also gave people an opportunity to ask questions and a candid and informal conversation with the sheriff.

"Anytime we have a chance to bring citizens and law enforcement together so we can be on common ground about common issues and have those conversations, that's all about the community that's what this is all about," said Sheriff McNeil. "How do we build community? We build it by people engaging in conversation."

If you missed today's event, don't worry. LCSO says there are plans to host more in the future.