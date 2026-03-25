LCSO: Godby student arrested after loaded firearm found on campus grounds

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A 17-year-old student at Godby High School was arrested Tuesday after administrators said they found a loaded, stolen firearm in the student's vehicle on campus, according to The Leon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO says a school administrator received information that an 11th-grade student might have a weapon.

During an search, administrators found a loaded 9mm Glock inside the student's vehicle, and investigators determined it had been stolen.

The student was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The student faces several firearm possession charges.

The sheriff's office is urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers and consequences of bringing weapons to school.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.