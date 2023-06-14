LCSO: Former corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct, felony contraband

A former Leon County Detention Facility (LCDF) Corrections Officer was arrested Tuesday for charges related to inappropriate relations with inmates, according to LCSO.

The criminal investigation began in January, LCSO says, due to LCDF officials providing information regarding 34-year-old Corrections Officer Jennifer Adams engaging in sexual misconduct with inmates and bringing contraband into facilities.

LCSO detectives found more evidence to support the sexual misconduct allegations and contraband was found in an inmate's cell.

Adams was charged with Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate and Felony Introduction of Contraband to a Detention Facility.

She was booked into the Wakulla County Detention Facility.