LCSO Dive Team recovers body of Ochlockonee River drowning victim

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered a body after the individual reportedly drowned in the Ochlockonee River.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a drowning in the Ochlockonee River on Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to private property with river access in the 6600 block of North Monroe Street.

Witnesses told deputies an individual jumped into the river and swam out, eventually going underwater. After not seeing the individual above water for about 10 minutes, witnesses dialed 911.

After deputies’ immediate efforts to locate the individual were unsuccessful, the LCSO Dive Team was called in to assist.

The Dive Team responded and performed an underwater search operation in the river until it became too dark and the search had to be suspended.

First thing Sunday morning, LCSO divers resumed their search and later that afternoon, located the man in the river.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The LCSO Violent Crimes Unit has assumed this active investigation, although foul play is not suspected at this time.

In accordance with Marsy’s Law, the identity of the decedent is being withheld at the family’s request.