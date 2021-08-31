LCSO Deputy struck, pinned between 2 cars by 'impaired driver'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two cars.

According to LCSO, on Sunday around 3:00 a.m., deputies were assisting TPD officers on a shooting that occurred at the 2600 block of West Tennessee Street.

Due to the shooting, law enforcement officers shut down traffic in the area.

Despite this, three vehicles traveled off the roadway in an attempt to circumvent the closed roadway, as stated in the report.

LCSO says law enforcement officers stopped the vehicles and spoke with the drivers.

According to the report, one of the drivers, 29-year-old Darussia Jones Barrow, put her vehicle in reverse and struck an LCSO deputy, who was wearing a reflective vest at the time.

LCSO said the collision forced the deputy onto the trunk of Jones Barrow’s vehicle. The vehicle continued to reverse, pinning the deputy between another vehicle.

The report states that the deputy was able to get free, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper investigated the traffic crash and observed indications that Jones Barrow was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance.

The trooper conducted a DUI investigation and determined Jones Barrow was impaired. She was charged with DUI and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.