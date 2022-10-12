LCSO: Crash with injuries blocking Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Sheriff's Office reports a two-vehicle crash involving a Tallahassee Fire Department truck has occurred, blocking Blountstown Highway at Geddie Road.

ALERT! We are currently working a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Barineau and HWY-20. Roads are closed in both directions. Please avoid this area. This post will be updated when we have more information.#traffic pic.twitter.com/5pfs6WG4s9 — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) October 12, 2022

At this time, it is unclear on how many people have been injured.

