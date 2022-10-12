Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LCSO: Crash with injuries blocking Blountstown Highway

Image (9).jpeg
WTXL
Image (9).jpeg
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 16:09:10-04

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Sheriff's Office reports a two-vehicle crash involving a Tallahassee Fire Department truck has occurred, blocking Blountstown Highway at Geddie Road.

At this time, it is unclear on how many people have been injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming