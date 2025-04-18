LCSO confirms release of Georgia man detained by ICE

20-year-old Juan Gomez from Cairo, was taken into custody and held by ICE on Wednesday, April 16th

Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance held a rally Thursday after Gomez's family took to social media

Watch the video to hear from a member of the organization on what this rally stands for

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

A Cairo man detained by the Leon County sheriff’s office has been released after a Tallahassee civil rights group held a protest Thursday.

A spokesperson with the Leon County Sheriff's office confirmed the release of 20-year-old Juan Gomez.

The Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance stepped in after the family of Gomez took to social media, sharing a perplexing story.

Gomez was stopped by police while riding to work with a group of his peers Wednesday.

Gomez’s family says this is when he was detained and allegedly placed on immigration hold.

Gomez's mother provided a birth certificate confirming that he is a United States citizen born in Georgia, but he initially remained detained by police.

SOT: Aedan Bennett, member of Tallahassee Immigration Rights Alliance

“Just to see so many people come out and show such a strong force in favor of Juan Carlos really just makes me optimistic about the people's struggle going forward.”

Gomez's mother says she was called by an I.C.E. agent letting her know that her son would be released Thursday evening.

