LCSO: Church employee facing charges of sexual assault with a minor

On Wednesday, December 4th, 30-year-old Hunter Eubanks was arrested on charges including sexual assault on a minor. Eubanks, a local church employee, turned himself in at the Leon County Detention Facility.

Eubanks committed multiple sexual acts on a 16-year-old victim who attended the church. The incidents occurred between July and October of this year, on church grounds, and was reported to law enforcement on October 9th. LCSO detectives conducted a thorough investigation and issued a warrant for Eubanks’ arrest.

He’s charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Cruelty toward a Child Aggravated Battery on a Child, Obscene Communication Use of Computer to Lure a Child, and Obscene Communication Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Child.

A bond amount of $30,000 has been set for Eubanks.

According to court documents, Edubanks must abide by the following restrictions:



No contact with the church.

No Social Media

No contact with the victim or family members

Stay away from where minors congregate

No contact with minors except own child.

Anyone with additional information related to this case should contact LCSO at 850-606-3300. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS. Callers to Crime Solvers may be eligible for a cash reward upon the arrest of suspects.

