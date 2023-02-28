LCSO arrests student after weapon, drugs found on campus

A Leon High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after a handgun and marijuana was found in his vehicle on campus, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the LCSO's School Resource Deputy (SRD) was patrolling the student parking lot at Leon High School around 8:30 a.m. when he observed an unoccupied vehicle with the engine running. The SRD identified 18-year-old Jah'Quayvion Parks as the driver and a student at the school, asking him to return to the vehicle to shut the engine off.

LCSO reports the smell of marijuana prompt a probable cause search of the vehicle by the SRD, after Parks responded to the vehicle and opened his driver's side door. During the search, the SRD discovered more than 86 grams of marijuana, clear, plastic bags, a small black scale and a loaded Glock 33 handgun with a bullet in the chamber, according to LCSO.

Parks was arrested and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility, facing possession of a firearm on school property, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of a firearm by delinquent charges.

