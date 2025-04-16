Watch Now
LCSO arrests student for Possession of Multiple Weapons at Cobb Middle School

The 8th-grade student faces 2 counts of Possession of Weapon on School Property
TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a middle school student who's accused of bringing multiple weapons on school grounds.

LCSO says today, April 16th, an 8th-grade student was found in possession of multiple weapons during a class transition at Cobb Middle School.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened after the student was seen cutting another student’s backpack with an object described as being similar in size to a pencil.

School administration immediately conducted a search of his backpack, and during the search, staff discovered a mini stun gun and later located a blue case containing a craft carving kit, which the student admitted to using to cut the backpack.

LCSO says the kit held multiple razor blades of varying shapes and sizes, along with handles designed to hold them.

The student has been charged with 2 counts of Possession of Weapon on School Property and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

