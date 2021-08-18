LCSO arrests Leon County student after gun brought on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office says a Leon County Schools student was arrested after bringing a gun onto school property.

According to LCSO, a 17-year-old student brought a backpack to the front entrance of the Ghazvini Learning Center on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

That campus does not allow backpacks, so school administrators searched the backpack for safety concerns.

Inside the backpack was a loaded Glock 43, 9mm caliber handgun.

The LCSO school resource deputy seized the firearm and took the student into custody. T

The student later admitted he brought the firearm to the school for his protection.

LCSO said the student was charged with possession of weapon on school property and possession of a weapon firearm, unlawfully, by a minor.