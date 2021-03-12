LCSO: Arrest made in January fatal shooting of Rickards student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the shooting death of a Rickards High School student on January 26.

According to LCSO, 18-year-old Jalen Jones’ body was found in an area behind the Shell gas station in the 4600 block of Woodville Highway the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Over the last six weeks, detectives thoroughly investigated Jones’ death, the sheriff’s office says.

In January, when deputies arrived at the Shell Gas Station on Woodville Highway they located the body of the victim, 18-year-old Jalen Jones, suffering from an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Detectives from the LCSO Crime Scene Unit and Violent Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Through investigative means, a suspect was developed and arrest warrants for armed robbery and murder were obtained for 17-year-old Mario Sailor Jr.

On March 11, 2021, as a result of a collaborative effort between LCSO Violent Crimes, Narcotics, Intelligence, and SPIDER (Special Projects Investigations Detection Enforcement Response) Units, Mario Sailor Jr. was located and arrested.

Through the warrants process, Sailor Jr. was adjudicated as an adult and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.