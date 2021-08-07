LCSO announces inaugural 'ALLin for Animal Adoption' campaign

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced their first-ever "ALLin for Animal Adoption" campaign Friday, which will begin on Aug. 9 on LCSO social media pages.

The campaign is an effort by LCSO to help lower the population of the Tallahassee Animal Services facility, which is near capacity, according to LCSO.

In an attempt to help provide loving homes to animals in need, LCSO will feature animals photographed with deputies and staff members each day.

“Many of our members are avid animal lovers and we are always looking for new and innovative ways to give back to our community. This initiative is a great example of what ALLinLEON is all about, leveraging new partnerships in an effort to make Leon County a safer place to live, work, and play,” said Sheriff Walt McNeil.

Tallahassee Animal Services has more than 120 animals available for adoption and the “ALLin for Animal Adoption” will include a donation supply drive.

Currently, the animal shelter is “by appointment only,” and hours of operation are subject to change. If you would like to adopt an animal, please call Tallahassee Animal Services at (850) 891-2950 or visit the online gallery of adoptable pets at Talgov.com/animals.

Tallahassee Animal Services operates the Animal Service Center as part of the City of Tallahassee’s Park, Recreation, and Neighborhood Affairs Department. You can keep up-to-date by liking the Animal Service Center’s Facebook.com/COTanimals page.