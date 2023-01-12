Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LCSO address Godby High School incidents

Godby High School
(Courtesy: swgethanol.com)
Godby High School
Godby High School
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:31:47-05

The Leon County Sheriff's Office addressed social media posts allegedly related to fighting incidents that took place at Godby High School this week.

Thursday morning, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook and Twitter:

According to LCSO, deputies are working with Leon County Schools on this active and ongoing investigation.

LCSO encourages anyone with footage and social media posts related to this incident to contact their Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming