LCSO address Godby High School incidents

The Leon County Sheriff's Office addressed social media posts allegedly related to fighting incidents that took place at Godby High School this week.

Thursday morning, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook and Twitter:



If you See Something, Say Something... LCSO is the official source of information related to these investigations and will communicate any information concerning public safety in our community. Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/SVlS3AVY7e — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) January 12, 2023

According to LCSO, deputies are working with Leon County Schools on this active and ongoing investigation.

LCSO encourages anyone with footage and social media posts related to this incident to contact their Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300. To remain anonymous, contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS (8477).

This story will be updated.