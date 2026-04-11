LCSO: 31-year-old man arrested on human trafficking charges involving a missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old man on human trafficking charges following an investigation into the commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

Tyrone Furman was arrested Friday, April 10, by the agency's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit.

The investigation originated in December 2025 during Operation Northern Lights, a two-week multi-agency effort to recover missing and endangered juveniles. During the operation, detectives safely recovered a missing juvenile in Quincy.

Following the recovery, investigators discovered the juvenile had been advertised on online solicitation platforms. Detectives identified Furman as the person directing the juvenile's activities and financially benefiting from the exploitation. Investigators also developed evidence that Furman engaged in sexual activity with the minor.

"Operations like this don’t end when the operation ends," Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

Furman faces multiple charges, including one count of human trafficking of a child for commercial sexual activity, one count of lewd or lascivious battery, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of fraud by impersonation.

The sheriff's office said this remains an active investigation and encourages anyone with information related to the case to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

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