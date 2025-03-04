LCSO: 14-year-old student arrested for written threats, faces felony charges

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 14-year-old student who they say made written threats against a local high school.

In a press release, LCSO says on March 3rd, they received a tip regarding a student at Godby High School, who allegedly made threats of a bombing to the school on an X post (formerly known as Twitter).

They say the 14-year-old female student was interviewed about the post and admitted to making the threat because she did not want to be at school.

The student is charged with felony written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a

mass shooting or an act of terrorism and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment

Center.

The sheriff's office encourages parents and guardians to discuss the gravity of making threats with their children and the potential legal consequences.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious activity related to

Leon County Schools or call 850-922-KIDS.

