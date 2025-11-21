Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LCSO: 13-year-old arrested for bringing 8-inch knife to Nims Middle School

The sheriff's office charged the sixth-grader with possession of dangerous weapon after showing steak knife to classmates
LEON COUNTY, FL — A 13-year-old Nims Middle School student was arrested Thursday, November 20th, for bringing an 8-inch steak knife to campus and displaying it to other students, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

A School Resource Deputy was notified that the sixth-grade student was in possession of a knife on campus and had shown it to other students, according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office press release. A school administrator identified the student, who admitted to having a knife in his backpack.

The report states that an administrative search of the student's backpack revealed an 8-inch steak knife.

The student was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, according to the sheriff's office.

The student will also face disciplinary action in accordance with the Leon County Schools Student Code of Conduct.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office encourages parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school and the importance of maintaining a safe and secure learning environment, according to the press release.

