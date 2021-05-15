LCS to keep mask policy for remainder of school year following new CDC guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New CDC guidance allows schools to choose whether fully vaccinated staff and students can walk the halls maskless.

Leon County Schools says they won't consider that option until the fall.

"The science is what should be leading our decisions," said Shari Gewanter, a Leon County Schools teacher and board member for the Leon Classroom Teachers Association.

While being able to take off the masks is the goal.

Gewanter said teaching with them, and being socially distant from her students for a little while longer won't hurt as more people can get vaccinated.

"We cannot tell whose vaccinated and who is not vaccinated," Gewanter said.

Using mobile vaccine clinics, the school district made their way to high schools hoping to get eligible students and those with parental consent their shots.

"We had a couple hundred take us up on it," said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Alan Cox.

Cox said with three weeks left in the semester changing protocol could cause more confusion.

However, they are hoping the fall could bring some changes in age eligibility for vaccines drops.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics put out a paper this week that they're hoping two years of age and above by the fall and we're certainly hoping that too," Cox said.

So students and educators can get back to learning as normal.

"The more people we get vaccinated the safer we're going to be overall," said Gewanter.