LCS to allow spring sports to play out-of-county competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools announced it is lifting the ban against programs outside the county visiting Leon County for spring sports.

Scott Hansen, the athletic director for LCS, said spring sports can play schools outside of the county after outside sports and spring sports didn't have a season last year.

Officials with the district reportedly didn't want the students to have to go two years without. March 13 marks one year since LCS called the school to shut down, as were their last games. The games were stopped on Saturday, March 14.

No overnight trips will be permitted, only day trips, like a track meet in Jacksonville.

Hansen said parents will be asked to social distance and if there is an issue or problem they may have to reevaluate, but that would be school by school.