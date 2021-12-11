LCS spokesperson responds following Godby gun, stolen car incident

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — New details have been released about an incident involving trespassers on the Godby High School campus.

On Thursday, two teenagers were caught trying to enter the campus and police later found guns in their vehicle.

The campus security team worked with the sheriff's office to get them off campus before any harm could be done.

Leon County Schools spokesman Chris Petley said that it's these security monitors on the ground that make the difference.

"They notice a car that wasn't there before, they notice a student or an individual that hasn't been on campus before, they immediately go and inquire," said Petley. "Having folks on the ground to build relationships and identify when something just doesn't seem right that's going to be successful."

Every elementary school in the district is equipped with one security monitor on campus, while the middle and high schools have several on site.