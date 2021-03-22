LCS seeks legal action after website hack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools is working to prevent future hacks to their website.

Just after spring break began, an unauthorized user posted racist and disparaging language too a banner on the district's homepage.

LCS has required administrators to change their passwords and is considering dual authentication for future users to edit the site.

Additionally, they say they're prepared to pursue all applicable legal action.

"So we reported the information to the Florida Department of law enforcement as well as the Leon County Sheriffs Office," said John Hunkiar, LCS Safety and Security Chief. "We view ourselves as a victim of a potential crime. So in terms of what role we would play, we will be the entity that would prosecute the individuals responsible for this kind of act, and I believe were willing to do that "

LCS took down the website for a brief period last week. It is now back up and running for students and parents.