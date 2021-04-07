LCS opens enrollment for Leon County Virtual School, hopes for more in-person attendance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After almost a year of digital learning for some students in Leon County, parents must decide again whether to do in-person learning or online.

The Digital Academy is off the table for the 2021-2022 school year, making Leon County Virtual School the only distance-learning option.

"I'm comfortable with my son going back," said Alasha Keels.

Keels' son goes to Rickards High School and went back to in-person learning as soon as it was available following the start of the pandemic.

Keels said the digital academy wasn't working well for him and that the classroom was a better fit.

"So many children and parents opted for virtual learning, so he has no more than six people in a class right now," Keels said.

For those who might be struggling with the digital academy, LCVS may not be the best option.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the virtual school, which has been around for a while, is different from what the last year online might have looked like.

"There's not as much live instruction. It's very rigorous. So it's not going to be like they're used to for the digital academy," said Hanna.

As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, Hanna said he's hoping more students come back to the actual classroom.

"We'd like to get them all back face to face, brick and mortar, standing and delivering which is what we do best," said Hanna.

This spring, the district sent letters to more than 2,000 students who were performing poorly online, urging them to come back.

And students in Leon are already gearing up for in-person classes.

Some Sail High School students are getting their vaccines, so they're protected come Fall.

"Being safer going to school and stuff because that's definitely a concern, going to school and then having family around me," said Ava Tillman, who received her vaccine Tuesday.

As thousands of parents decide what's best for their kids.

The deadline to decide ends on May 30, you can also notify your school if your child is moving back to brick and mortar.