LCS offering summer pop-up preschool

Monday was the first day of Leon County School's Pop-Up Preschool. Children ages three to six and their parents are welcome to attend the free preschool.

Linzee Buck is a preschool program operator at Leon County Schools. She said students will learn motor skills, hand eye coordination and literacy components through fun, hands-on activities.

Buck said it's important to keep their brains working over the summer to get them ready for the next school year.

"We don't want to lose progress that's been happening throughout the school year," said Buck. "We also want to be able to prepare kids who are transitioning into kindergarten to be able to be as prepared as possible as they make that big step into 'big kid' school."

Parents are welcome to pre-register or just show up with their children anytime between 9 a.m. and noon.

The free, Pop-Up Preschool is at the Joe Louis Community Center until Thursday and June 12 through the 15 will be at Pinewood Place Apartments.