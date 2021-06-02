LCS digital students proud to walk graduation stage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hard work is about to pay off for 50 Leon County High School students.

High school seniors who attend Leon County's Virtual School will walk across the stage on Wenesday night and receive their diplomas.

Students with the school attend class online instead of in person.

It's a ceremony graduate Sarah Toole can't wait to share with her grandparents.

"You know one of my short-term goals was to graduate in front of my grandparents," said Toole. "They're here right now. It means a lot to me. They're my best friends, really my parents."

Despite plummeting COVID-19 cases, school officials say they will follow CDC guidelines. The ceremony takes place at Chiles High School.