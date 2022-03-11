LCS adult student dies in off-campus transportation incident, police investigating

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County Schools adult student died Monday afternoon during an off-campus transportation incident involving a motorized wheelchair, the school district announced Friday.

LCS spokesperson Chris Petley said in a statement that parents in the Adults with Disabilities Program were individually called and grief counselors were on the campus of the transitions program this week to support the students and staff.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of all involved," Petley added.

Both LCS and the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating the situation, LCS wrote in a release.