LCS accepting participants for Fall 2026 Teacher Apprenticeship Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools is accepting participants for their Teacher Apprenticeship Program this fall.

The 2-year program is part of a partnership with Tallahassee State College.

The school received a $491K grant to create the program in 2024.

Paraprofessionals can earn a bachelor's degree in Exceptional Student Education for free, while gaining classroom experience and working with a mentor teacher.

Participants can take part in the program and still work and get paid.

LCS says this program is meant to grow local educators, strengthen the workforce, and support students with exceptional needs.

Participants must:



have an A.A. degree with a 2.5 GPA.

be a paraprofessional for the duration of the program.

be paired with an ESE teacher at your school site for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years.

If you'd like more details or want to sign up, contact Rebecca Salvo, Director of Recruitment and Retention, at Rebecca.Salvo@leonschools.net.

