LCHD confirms 12 contract COVID-19 after second dose

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Health Department confirms as of January 1, 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at least two weeks after receiving their second dose in the county, classifying them as breakthrough cases.

With a effectiveness rate of about 90 percent for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Dr. Dean Watson of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says there's still a benefit to getting vaccinated.

"Even if you're one of those five or 10 percent that become infected or become symptomatic, the likelihood of you having severe disease is very very very low, and the benefit of that anti-body production after those antibody vaccines is playing a role in that," said Watson.

The announcement hasn't stopped Mike Ferrie from telling his family to get vaccinated.

"12 people in that population I think is very slim," said Ferrie. "I just think we have to all work together because I think we'll be dealing with this for another 6 months to a year."

And others like Rachel Bayne, who have been waiting for the shot say they understand why some may be hesitant.

"I feel like for anything, this is a new vaccine, it's a new thing going on and there's always going to be a problem, there's always going to be something they need to fix," said Bayne.

However, Dr. Watson is still encouraging everyone to get their vaccine.

"We need to do this. We need people to get vaccinated because it is really truly making a difference," said Watson.

The Leon County Health Department says if you have any concerns about the vaccine, to contact your local physician or health care provider.