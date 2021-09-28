Watch
Lawsuit challenges Florida's gambling agreement with tribe

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wilfredo Lee/AP
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is shown, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 14:06:39-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A group of South Florida businessmen is suing the federal government in hopes of overturning a gambling agreement Gov. Ron DeSantis signed with the Seminole Tribe.

The suit filed Monday against the Department of the Interior in federal court in Washington, D.C. claims the agreement illegally expands gambling in Florida.

Among the plaintiffs are developer Armando Codina and car dealer Norman Braman.

The department approved the deal in August. It allows the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its seven Florida casinos, with the state potentially receiving $20 billion over the next 30 years. But the lawsuit claims that the state constitution requires voters approve an expansion of gambling.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

