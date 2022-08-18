Man armed, barricaded at Byington Circle in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law enforcement officials are at the scene of an incident located at the 2900 block of Byington Circle near Huntington Woods Blvd. Thursday afternoon.

According to a Tallahassee Police Department release, a male is armed, barricaded and threatening harm to himself.

The Tallahassee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals were asked to assist in apprehension of the male subject who failed to appear in court on multiple lewd and lascivious molestation offenses.

After law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, the male barricaded himself inside of a residence with a gun.

Because of the nature of the incident, the Tallahassee Police Department's Tactical Apprehension and Control Team (T.A.C.) team has responded and homes in the area have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Byington Circle is shut down while officers work the scene. Citizens are urged to take alternate routes and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department’s Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website, law enforcement officers responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

