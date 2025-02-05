Law enforcement officers search for suspect following chase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect following a chase.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were requested by the Tallahassee Police Department, around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, for assistance after the driver of a BMW took off during a traffic stop.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office helicopter "Air One" was flying over the sedan, headed north on Old Bainbridge Road towards Capital Circle Northwest.

A trooper found the car near Orchard Pond Road, and the driver sped north into Havana along Iron Bridge Road. The trooper chased the suspect who then bailed out of the car and ran away near the intersection of 17th Avenue West and 3rd Street Southwest in Havana.

The suspect hasn't been found.