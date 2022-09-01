Law enforcement agencies searching for missing elderly couple of Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing elderly couple from Wakulla County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert for the missing woman Thursday.

According to FDLE, 78-year-old Ettie Greene was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Spring Creek Highway in Crawfordville.

FDLE The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ettie Greene of Crawfordville in Wakulla County, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Ettie is a white female, listed at 5-foot-3 in height, weighs 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The report notes that Ettie may be in the company of 81-year-old Johnny Greene, who is a white male, listed at 5-foot-7 in height, weighs 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Johnny may have a beard and a mustache.

FDLE The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 that 81-year-old Johnny Greene may be with missing woman 78-year-old Ettie Greene of Crawfordville in Wakulla County.

Both individuals are from Crawfordville and may be traveling in a 2019, orange Hyundai Kona, FL tag number KCXB44.

According to the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, the two individuals were last seen Aug. 29.

FDLE notes that if located, do not approach, but contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office by calling 850-745-7100 or dial 911.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Silver Alert is used to locate missing persons suffering from an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties.

Law enforcement agencies must activate a local or regional alert as described below in an effort to locate the person prior to the issuance of a State Silver Alert.