Law enforcement agencies look to de-escalation training following Chauvin verdict

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Use of force training has remained a big topic both inside and outside of police departments since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

While the use of force training focuses on how to de-escalate a situation physically, another training focuses on controlling a situation verbally.

De-Escalation Executive Director Jeff Golden says just one day after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of George Floyd's murder, agencies across the country reached out to discuss getting one of his instructors in front of their officer.

"This morning along, I've been on the phone with folks in Idaho, in Florida, in Arizona. It's unfortunate that it takes a tragedy to get the attention so seriously of anyone, but certainly of law enforcement to that maybe we could do things a little better," he said.

De-Escalation has held trainings in Tallahassee. The trainings focus mainly on making sure officers know how to handle a situation both physically and emotionally.

"De-escalation isn't just talking but that's the way we prefer it to be. It starts with the greeting and the verbal communication. Really what this is about is learning how to communicate with folks specifically when they're in some form of emotional crisis," said Steve Sheridan, the training director.

Following George Floyd's death, the Tallahassee Police Department stopped using the restraint that Derek Chauvin used on Floyd. As for any additional changes within Tallahassee Police Department, the city is currently auditing its full use of force policy.