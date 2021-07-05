Large events making a return in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebrations in 2021 look a bit more familiar this year.

With Fourth of July at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee kicking off Summer events.

Events people like Art and Lynn Nonni hope to see more of now that covid restrictions have loosen some.

"We were waiting for a long time for things to get back to normal," said Lynn Nonni.

Leon county is now working to bring more large scale events back to the county.

The county is now offering grants ranging from $15,000 to $20,000 for events that will generate overnight hotel stays in the county.

"The intent is to increase visitor spending in leon county, specifically to provide funding assistance for events that are open to the public and attract overnight visitors to leon County," said Kerri Post with Visit Tallahassee.

Giving people like Blake Boston a feeling of how life once was, before the COVID-19 pandemic. A feeling so may people look forward to getting back.

"I think people are sick of staying home and ready to be human again," said Boston.

To be considered for a grant, events have to happen between October 1st, 2021 and September 30th, 2022. For more details on how to apply, click here.