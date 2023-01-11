Lanier County Family Connection is looking for new volunteers to keep book nooks full across the community

LANIER COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Increasing access to books in South Georgia...

Lanier County Family Connection is looking for over 10 new volunteers to keep book nooks, or little libraries, full across the community. They have over a dozen different book nooks geared to both kids and for all ages. Lanier County supplies the books, so all volunteers have to do is drive over and stock them up.

Amy Griffin is the executive director and says these books can have a huge impact on kids' education. "They have less chance of dropping out of school higher rates of graduation. It's not even so much that you're reading it as you're learning the vocabulary so when they get to school our kids are more on the same page," said Griffin.

If you'd like to volunteer to keep the book nooks filled, contact Lanier County Family Connection at (229) 234-7714, or email info@lanierfamilyconnection.com or come into the office at 4 N. Brantley Street in Lakeland.

